Man Reportedly Stabbed at Jamie Foxx’s Halloween Party, Suspect Arrested

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Jamie Foxx‘s annual Halloween party reportedly took a frightening turn after a guest was stabbed and a suspect was arrested, according to a new report.

The 58-year-old Oscar-winning actor’s Thousand Oaks, California, home was the site of a reported stabbing on Saturday night (November 7) during SKVLK Fest, an annual celebration organized with his 18-year-old daughter, Anelise Foxx.

Police and emergency medical personnel responded to the property after a man reportedly suffered a stab wound to his neck.

What Happened at Jamie Foxx’s Halloween Party?

According to TMZ, which first reported the incident on Sunday (November 8), law enforcement sources said the victim suffered a superficial neck wound and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

A male suspect was reportedly arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Video obtained by the outlet shows a chaotic scene outside the property, with several people in handcuffs as hundreds of costumed guests were directed to leave.

A photograph of the party’s posted rules also showed that real and fake weapons were prohibited, including those used as costume accessories.

It remains unclear what led to the reported stabbing or whether Jamie was home when the incident occurred.

Neither the victim nor the suspect has been publicly identified.

Jamie Foxx Shares Videos From the Party

The incident happened during SKVLK Fest, a Halloween-themed event featuring live music, costumes and carnival rides.

This year’s celebration was originally scheduled for October 31 but was postponed until November 7 because of rainy weather.

According to Entertainment Weekly, performers included Offset, 310babii, SuperDuperKyle and OhGeesy.

Jamie shared videos from the event on social media over the weekend, praising his daughter and highlighting the performances.

The festival’s official Instagram account also thanked attendees for coming.

Neither Jamie nor Anelise has publicly addressed the reported stabbing as of Monday (November 9).

Representatives for the actor and local authorities have been contacted by multiple outlets for comment.

The incident follows another disturbance at last year’s celebration, when someone reportedly threw a glass bottle toward GloRilla during her performance. Jamie confronted the crowd, and the rapper later continued her set.

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