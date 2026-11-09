Mariah Carey Announces 9 European Festival Dates for 2027: See the Full Schedule

Credit: Getty Images

Mariah Carey has announced a bunch of dates for a European tour in 2027!

On Monday morning (November 9), the 57-year-old “Always Be My Baby” singer revealed the dates and locations for her nine-show summer Firefly tour taking place next year.

The event is expected to start on June 24 at Molleparken in Sonderborg, Denmark, according to her Instagram announcement.

Here is a list of all the dates:

June 24 at Molleparken in Sonderborg, Denmark

June 27 at Powderham Castle Grounds in Exeter, U.K.

June 29 at Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, U.K.

July 1 at Blenheim Palace Grounds in Oxfordshire, U.K.

July 3 at Scarborough Open Air Theatre in Scarborough, U.K.

July 8 at Jazz Open Stuttgart in Stuttgart, Germany

July 11 at Lucca Summer Festival in Lucca, Italy

July 14 at Francofolies De Spa in Spa, Belgium

July 20 at the Moon & Stars Festival in Locarno, Switzerland

In the caption, Mariah wrote, “Lambs!! Join me next summer on the Firefly tour!! Excited to see all of you in Europe!”

She also revealed that tickets will go on sale this Friday, November 13. The general onsale for the dates begins at 9 a.m. on Ticketmaster and through each venue’s website.

Mariah is getting ready for the holidays! The Grammy-winning singer recently kicked off the festive season with a new Gucci campaign film.

Posted To:Mariah Carey Music tour