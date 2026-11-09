Marvel’s Simu Liu Bares Ripped Body in ‘Little Outfit’ While Getting Back Into Superhero Shape

Credit: Instagram

Simu Liu is putting his body on display at the gym while showing some support for fellow Marvel star Inde Navarrette‘s recent SNL monologue.

When Shane Gillis was the host of SNL last month, he shockingly said that he recently started going back to the gym and he “didn’t know women just dress like whores now.”

Inde hosted a couple weeks later and touched on the controversial joke in her monologue. She said, “I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I’m going to be in a Marvel movie. And I know it’s really important for Marvel that you get really fit, so I’ve been working out a lot, so every morning I put on my little whore outfit, and I hit the gym.”

Simu used the audio from Inde‘s monologue for his new video, which saw him going shirtless in a pair of short shorts.

You can watch the video below.

“time to put on my little outfit,” Simu captioned the video.

For those who don’t know, Simu made his MCU debut in the 2021 movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He’ll be seen in the upcoming movie Avengers: Doomsday, in theaters December 18. A sequel for Shang-Chi is also in the works.

Inde will be playing the role of Rogue in the MCU’s first standalone X-Men movie. The franchise used to be produced by Fox many years ago, but Disney obtained the franchise when it purchased that studio.

Simu just got married last month!

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