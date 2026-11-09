Michael Bloomberg Marries Longtime Love Diana Taylor in Intimate NYC Ceremony After 26 Years Together

Nov 9, 2026 2 min read
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Michael Bloomberg marries Diana Taylor
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Michael Bloomberg and Diana Taylor are married!

After 26 years together, the longtime couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their home in New York City on Monday (November 9).

A spokesperson for the 84-year-old former NYC mayor confirmed the news in a post shared on X.

Michael Bloomberg marries Diana Taylor

“The longtime couple exchanged vows today in a small, private ceremony at their home on the Upper East Side, joined by family, including his daughters, Emma and Georgina,” the post announced. “The two first crossed paths when they sat next to each other at a Citizens Budget Commission meeting while he was first running for Mayor.”

After the ceremony, Bloomberg and the 71-year-old business executive hosted a lunch for about 15 people, a source told People.

Bloomberg and Taylor met at a business luncheon in 2000. Later that night, they crossed paths again at a restaurant and he asked her to have a drink.

Michael Bloomberg marries Diana Taylor

The couple do not have any children together. Bloomberg shares daughters Emma, 47, and Georgina, 43, with ex-wife Susan Brown, who he was married to from 1975 to 1993.

In a 2020 interview with The Washington Post, Taylor described herself as a “sort of a step-whatever for Mike’s [two] children — friend, I guess.”

“I never had kids because there was never anyone I wanted to have kids with,” she added. “I define myself first and foremost as I’ve had a fairly successful career.”

Congrats to the newlyweds!! See all of the stars that also recently got married.

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