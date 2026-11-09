‘Next Gen NYC’ Season 3 Cast: 10 Stars Return, 3 Exit & 2 New Additions

Credit: Bravo

Next Gen NYC is returning for a third season!

The Bravo reality show was officially confirmed to be renewed in October just ahead of Bravo Fan Fest, and it was revealed filming was already underway.

It was also announced that a spinoff, Next Gen Atlanta, has been picked up!

What is Next Gen NYC about?

Next Gen NYC follows a tangled web of friends raised in the spotlight — or at least close enough for good lighting — as they stumble into adulthood one brunch, breakup and spontaneous decision at a time. Whether stepping out of their parents’ shadows or creating their own legacies from scratch, these twentysomethings are determined to conquer Manhattan — if they can figure out how to adult first. Together, they’ll navigate friendships, careers and romance, proving that trouble runs on espresso martinis and questionable decisions.

In season two, “the pace is faster, the hustle is louder, and for this New York City crew, life in the city that never sleeps is a full-on reality check. From first real apartments and lingering scandals to messy breakups, shifting friendships and new romances, everyone’s trying to build a life that feels authentic – but also aesthetic. Eager to carve out their own identities, they’re determined to make it on their own terms while also navigating the pressure to curate the right vibe, the right circles, and a feed that keeps up with the life they’re chasing. In a world driven by image, ambition, and constant visibility, they quickly learn that making it is one thing – holding onto it, and each other, is another.”

Who is in the cast of season three?

While an official cast list has not been revealed, several stars have confirmed they are returning, and there are also some casting rumors floating online. Plus, some of the cast were seen filming at a birthday party on the same weekend as Bravo Fan Fest!

Keep reading inside to find out all about the cast of Next Gen NYC season three…

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