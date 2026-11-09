Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Admits Cheating on Wife Lori After 40 Years Together, Company Launches Investigation

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Jensen Huang, the billionaire CEO of Nvidia, is publicly apologizing to his wife after admitting he was unfaithful during their decades-long marriage.

The 63-year-old tech executive released a statement on Sunday (November 8), addressing his relationship with wife Lori Huang and acknowledging that his actions had hurt their family.

The apology comes as Nvidia launches an investigation into reports that Jensen may have been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

The couple has been together for more than 40 years and shares two adult children.

What Did Jensen Huang Say About Cheating on His Wife?

In a statement published on Nvidia’s official website, Jensen acknowledged his infidelity and apologized to his wife, children and colleagues.

“I was unfaithful to my wife,” he said. “There is no excuse for what I did.”

He went on to take responsibility for hurting his family and said he hoped to rebuild their trust.

“To my wife and family: I love you,” he added.

Jensen also apologized to Nvidia employees, board members and shareholders, saying he had fallen short of the standards expected of him as the company’s leader.

He confirmed that he plans to remain with Nvidia and cooperate with the company’s investigation.

Why Is Nvidia Investigating Jensen Huang?

According to People, Jensen‘s public apology follows reports that U.S. intelligence officials suspected he had been targeted by a Chinese intelligence operation.

The New York Times previously reported that officials believed a Chinese businesswoman, Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, may have been involved in an effort to obtain information from the Nvidia CEO.

According to Reuters, the woman previously worked for Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company that purchased Nvidia chips. Reuters said it could not independently verify the intelligence allegations.

China has denied the allegations, describing the reports as unsubstantiated.

Jensen did not identify the woman in his public apology.

In a separate statement, Nvidia confirmed that an independent committee of directors, assisted by outside legal counsel, would investigate the allegations.

The company emphasized that it currently has no reason to believe any national security information or Nvidia company secrets were compromised.

The board also expressed confidence in Jensen‘s leadership.

Who Is Jensen Huang’s Wife, Lori?

Jensen and Lori met while studying electrical engineering at Oregon State University.

According to People, Jensen was 17 and Lori was 19 when they met as lab partners.

They married five years later, before Jensen co-founded Nvidia in 1993.

The couple shares two adult children, Madison and Spencer.

Over the years, Jensen has spoken publicly about his wife’s support as he built Nvidia into one of the world’s biggest technology companies.

During an appearance on the How I Built This podcast earlier this year, he credited Lori with taking care of their family while he focused on his career.

Lori is also involved in philanthropy through the family’s foundation, which supports education, science and other causes.

Neither Lori nor the couple’s children has publicly commented on the apology, according to the reporting available Monday (November 9).

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