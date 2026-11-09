Olivia Cooke Calls Out ‘House of the Dragon’ Fandom’s ‘Ugliness’ After Leaving Instagram

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Olivia Cooke is opening up about her decision to take a break from social media before the third season of House of the Dragon. She deleted her Instagram before the third season premiered in June.

The 32-year-old actress, who plays Queen Alicent Hightower on HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series, spoke to GQ in a new interview about the fandom’s “ugliness.”

Olivia Cooke calls out the House of the Dragon fandom’s “ugliness”

“There’s a lot of ugliness to that fandom as well,” she said. “It’s steeped in misogyny. There’s a lot of racism. I try to let it take up minimal mental real estate.”

She also mentioned sometimes the fan theories and interpretations “just catch fire, and they become something that bears no resemblance to what was shown on screen at the time.”

Some fans have made elaborate theories about the characters, and even gone beyond the fictional world of the series into theorizing about the actual actors and directors. Olivia‘s character, in particular, was involved in a lot of controversial storylines, like kissing her own son and daydreaming about him.

Over the summer, the show’s creator addressed some of the backlash over some of the major changes from the book.

During her time away, Olivia said her social media usage got to a place that was “not nourishing.”

“I think the celebri-fied nature of being an actor has now snowballed into this monster,” she continued. “And I just think we need to get off this train and realize that we make these TV shows and films, yes, for escapism, but also because it’s artful and it’s creative and it’s not for followers or for a brand deal or to get free s—. Even though that is nice sometimes.”

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