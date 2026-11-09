Paul McCartney’s Net Worth Revealed: Forbes Names Beatles Legend World’s Third-Richest Musician With $1.4 Billion Fortune

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Paul McCartney has officially joined Forbes‘ billionaire rankings!

The 84-year-old Beatles legend has an estimated net worth of at least $1.4 billion, according to a new report published on Monday (November 9).

The music icon is now the world’s third-richest musician on Forbes‘ list, behind only Jay-Z and Taylor Swift.

While Paul has spent decades earning money from his music and tours, some of his most valuable assets actually come from songs recorded by other artists.

How Did Paul McCartney Become a Billionaire?

According to Forbes, Paul has built his fortune through music publishing, songwriting royalties, touring, real estate and investments in valuable music catalogs.

One of his biggest assets is MPL Communications, the publishing company he established in 1969.

Over the years, Paul acquired rights to music by other artists, including Buddy Holly, along with Broadway musicals and classic Christmas songs.

His publishing holdings include rights associated with “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “Blue Christmas,” “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” and songs from Grease.

Forbes estimates that MPL Communications is worth at least $250 million and likely generates tens of millions of dollars in annual revenue.

His Beatles catalog remains another major source of wealth.

The band’s Apple Corps company reportedly generates more than $50 million annually from streaming, record sales and merchandise, with Paul, Ringo Starr and the estates of John Lennon and George Harrison each receiving a 25% share.

Forbes values Paul‘s stake in that income stream at more than $150 million.

Forbes estimates that Paul‘s share of the Beatles‘ songwriting copyrights is worth at least $200 million and generates at least $10 million annually.

His touring earnings, properties in the United Kingdom and the Hamptons, and art collection also contribute to his fortune.

Although Forbes is newly including Paul in its billionaire rankings, he was previously named Britain’s first billionaire musician by the Sunday Times in 2024. That earlier calculation included the combined wealth of Paul and his wife, Nancy Shevell.

Who Are the Three Richest Musicians in the World?

According to Forbes‘ latest estimates, the three wealthiest musicians are:

1. Jay-Z: $2.8 billion

2. Taylor Swift: $2 billion

3. Paul McCartney: $1.4 billion

The figures are estimates rather than confirmed bank balances, and their values can change over time.

The new report coincides with the launch of Forbes‘ newsletter The Billie, which focuses on billionaires and how they accumulated their fortunes.

Paul declined to comment on the publication’s financial estimates.

He recently spoke out about how he ended up performing at Taylor Swift‘s wedding.

Posted To:George Harrison Jay-z John Lennon Music Nancy Shevell Net Worth Paul McCartney Ringo Starr Taylor Swift The Beatles