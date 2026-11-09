Pink Announces 2027 Las Vegas Sphere Residency: Full Concert Dates & How to Get Tickets!

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Pink is heading to Las Vegas for a brand new residency!

The 47-year-old “So What” superstar announced on Monday (November 9) that she’ll headline nine shows at the Sphere in Las Vegas beginning in September 2027.

According to the announcement from Live Nation, Pink will become the first solo female pop artist to headline the venue.

The residency is set to kick off on September 29, 2027, with performances continuing through October 30.

Keep reading to find out all the dates and ticket information…

The three-time Grammy Award winner will perform nine shows at the Las Vegas venue, which is known for its massive wraparound LED display and immersive sound technology.

The residency will mark Pink‘s return to the stage following her hugely successful 2023 and 2024 tours, including the Summer Carnival Tour and TRUSTFALL Tour.

Here are all nine confirmed concert dates:

– Wednesday, September 29, 2027

– Friday, October 1, 2027

– Saturday, October 2, 2027

– Wednesday, October 6, 2027

– Friday, October 8, 2027

– Saturday, October 9, 2027

– Wednesday, October 27, 2027

– Friday, October 29, 2027

– Saturday, October 30, 2027

All performances are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. local time, according to Ticketmaster.

How Can You Get Tickets to Pink’s Sphere Residency?

Fans can sign up for the artist presale now at Pink’s official website.

The artist presale begins Wednesday, November 18, at 10 a.m. PT for the first six shows. Presales for the October 27, 29 and 30 performances begin at 12 p.m. PT, according to Ticketmaster.

The general public sale begins Friday, November 20, at 10 a.m. PT.

Special concert and hotel packages will also be available through Vibee, with a package presale beginning Wednesday, November 11, at 10 a.m. PT.

The packages include concert tickets and a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, with additional VIP experiences available. Concert packages without hotel accommodations are also being offered.

Fans visiting Las Vegas ahead of the ticket sale can also check out a special Pink-themed takeover of the SlotZilla zipline at Fremont Street Experience.

The attraction will temporarily become PINKZILLA from November 11 through November 19, featuring the singer’s music and special visuals.

The new residency comes during the 25th anniversary year of Pink‘s breakthrough album Missundaztood, which includes hits like “Get the Party Started,” “Just Like a Pill,” “Don’t Let Me Get Me” and “Family Portrait.”

Earlier this year, Pink also hosted the 2026 Tony Awards in New York City.

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Posted To:Music Pink Sphere Tickets tour