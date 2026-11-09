Rachel Zegler Supports New Boyfriend Bradley Jaden at His Broadway Opening in ‘Wanted’ Musical: ‘You Are Everything’

Nov 9, 2026 2 min read
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Rachel Zegler and Bradley Jaden at "Wanted" opening
Credit: Bruce Glikas, Getty

Rachel Zegler and her new boyfriend Bradley Jaden just went public with their relationship on his big night!

Seven weeks after they were first spotted holding hands during a stroll around New York City, Rachel was in attendance at Bradley‘s opening night on Broadway.

Rachel was photographed embracing Bradley at the party after the opening night performance of Wanted, a new musical, on Sunday (November 8) in New York City.

Rachel Zegler and Bradley Jaden at Wanted party

Bradley Jaden is making his Broadway debut in Wanted

Bradley is best known for his work in the UK’s West End productions of Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera, and Wicked.

Solea Pfeiffer and Liisi LaFontaine lead the production of Wanted as Mary and Martha Clarke, twin sisters on the run in Texas, 1893.

The sisters, Black women who pass for white and hide in plain sight, straddle a dangerous line between two Americas. But as powerful forces close in to keep their family from claiming a future of their own, Mary and Martha are driven to desperate measures to save their mother and their family’s legacy. When survival demands they do the unthinkable, the sisters nevertheless fight for self-determination, dignity, and the inheritance they have long been denied.

Get tickets now!

Bradley Jaden on stage for Wanted curtain call

Rachel Zegler raved about the show!

Rachel shared a video from Bradley‘s opening night bow and wrote, “You are everything, @bradleyjaden.” She added three heart emojis.

Rachel is no stranger to the Broadway stage after appearing in the play Romeo + Juliet in 2024. She’ll be returning to the stage next year in the revival of Evita, a show she previously did last year in the West End.

Rachel Zegler on the red carpet at Wanted opening

Rachel Zegler stunned on the red carpet

Rachel looked gorgeous in a Gauntlett Cheng dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and jewelry by Sethi Couture, Vrai, and Happy Jewelers.

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