Ridley Scott to Miss Honorary Oscars Ceremony Following Minor Medical Procedure

Nov 9, 2026 2 min read
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Ridley Scott to miss Governors Awards
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Ridley Scott unfortunately won’t be in person to receive his honorary Oscar.

The 88-year-old filmmaker was scheduled to be receive the honor during the 2026 Governors Awards on Sunday, November 15, held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

However, on Monday (November 9), Ridley‘s rep has confirmed to People that the Gladiator director will not be able to attend the ceremony because he recently had “a really minor procedure” and can’t fly right now.

Ridley, who is based in London, has been advised by his doctors not to fly as he continues to heal following the procedure.

Ridley Scott to miss Governors Awards

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Ridley has pre-taped his acceptance speech for his honorary Oscars. His wife, actress-producer Giannina Facio, will be making the trip to L.A. for the ceremony, along with his children and grandchildren.

Throughout his career, Ridley has been nominated for four Oscars: as the director of 1991’s Thelma & Louise, 2000’s Gladiator and 2001’s Black Hawk Down, as well as for Best Picture as a producer on 2015’s The Martian, which he also directed.

“Sir Ridley Scott is a true visionary whose decades-long legacy has left an immeasurable impact on global cinema and culture,” said Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor in a statement back in June.

Find out who else will be receiving honorary Oscars at the 2026 Governors Awards next weekend.

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