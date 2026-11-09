Rihanna Browses Kids’ Clothing Stores During Late-Night Shopping Trip

Nov 9, 2026 1 min read
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Rihanna in a black dress and dark sunglasses at the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027.
Credit: Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images for Dior

Rihanna is on a late-night shopping trip!

The 38-year-old Fenty Beauty founder arrived at The Grove in Los Angeles to do some shopping at GAP, Nordstrom, and children’s clothing retailers Janie and Jack on Sunday (November 8) in Los Angeles.

Rihanna browses clothing racks during late-night shopping trip to The Grove. She's wearing a camel-colored trench coat with a pink button-up top beneath it.

For her outing, Rihanna kept her look polished and relaxed with an oversized, camel-colored taupe trench coat over a pale pink button-down, with dark brown trousers, and Miu Miu x New Balance sneakers with bright green laces. Tinted amber sunglasses, a gold choker, and a monogram Louis Vuitton bag added a few luxe details.

Photos of the superstar showed her browsing the clothing racks, carrying an iced drink, and even flashing photographers a peace sign.

Rihanna flashes a peace sign during late-night shopping trip to The Grove. She's wearing a camel-colored trench coat with a pink button-up top beneath it.

As a mom of three, it makes sense that Rihanna would need to spend some time looking for little clothes for her children, RZA, 4, Riot, 3, and baby Rocki.

Rihanna is reportedly working on new music

While Rihanna hasn’t released a new album in 10 years, she recently revealed how many unreleased songs she’s currently sitting on!

Rihanna during a late-night shopping trip to The Grove. She's wearing a camel-colored trench coat with a pink button-up top beneath it.

In February 2026, Rihanna teased that she was working on more new music by sharing a video from the studio!

Her partner, A$AP Rocky, recently teased that Rihanna is “cooking” in the studio and is actively working on music.

Rihanna browses clothing during late-night shopping trip to The Grove. She's wearing a camel-colored trench coat with a pink button-up top beneath it.

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