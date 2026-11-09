Rihanna Browses Kids’ Clothing Stores During Late-Night Shopping Trip

Credit: Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images for Dior

Rihanna is on a late-night shopping trip!

The 38-year-old Fenty Beauty founder arrived at The Grove in Los Angeles to do some shopping at GAP, Nordstrom, and children’s clothing retailers Janie and Jack on Sunday (November 8) in Los Angeles.

For her outing, Rihanna kept her look polished and relaxed with an oversized, camel-colored taupe trench coat over a pale pink button-down, with dark brown trousers, and Miu Miu x New Balance sneakers with bright green laces. Tinted amber sunglasses, a gold choker, and a monogram Louis Vuitton bag added a few luxe details.

Photos of the superstar showed her browsing the clothing racks, carrying an iced drink, and even flashing photographers a peace sign.

As a mom of three, it makes sense that Rihanna would need to spend some time looking for little clothes for her children, RZA, 4, Riot, 3, and baby Rocki.

Rihanna is reportedly working on new music

While Rihanna hasn’t released a new album in 10 years, she recently revealed how many unreleased songs she’s currently sitting on!

In February 2026, Rihanna teased that she was working on more new music by sharing a video from the studio!

Her partner, A$AP Rocky, recently teased that Rihanna is “cooking” in the studio and is actively working on music.

Posted To:Candid Photos Rihanna