‘Rivals’ Season 2 Part 2 Episode Schedule Revealed: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

Nov 9, 2026 2 min read
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Rivals Season 2 key art
Credit: Hulu

Rivals is almost back with the second half of Season 2, and fans won’t have to wait much longer for the next batch of episodes!

The hit Hulu drama returns on Wednesday (November 11), with three new episodes arriving at once.

The second half of Season 2 includes six episodes total, but they won’t all be released on the same day.

The series, based on Jilly Cooper‘s bestselling novel, stars David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Alex Hassell, Bella Maclean, Nafessa Williams and Danny Dyer.

Bella Maclean Alex Hassell in Rivals Season 2

When Do New Rivals Season 2 Part 2 Episodes Come Out?

There are six episodes remaining in Season 2, bringing the season’s total to 12.

According to Disney’s official release schedule, the first three episodes of Part 2 arrive together on November 11.

After that, the remaining three episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays, with the season finale arriving December 2.

Here’s the complete schedule:

Episode 7 – Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Episode 8 – Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Episode 9 – Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Episode 10 – Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Episode 11 – Wednesday, November 25, 2026

Episode 12 (Season Finale) – Wednesday, December 2, 2026

Victoria Smurfit in Rivals Season 2

Where Can You Watch Rivals Season 2?

In the United States, Rivals is available on Hulu and through Hulu on Disney+ for eligible bundle subscribers.

Internationally, the show streams on Disney+.

The first six episodes of Season 2 are already available to watch, so fans can catch up before the new episodes arrive.

Season 2 picks up with the ongoing rivalry between Tony Baddingham, played by David Tennant, and Declan O’Hara, played by Aidan Turner, as their battle for control of the television industry continues.

Fans will also see more of Rupert Campbell-Black, played by Alex Hassell, and Taggie O’Hara, played by Bella Maclean, as their complicated relationship develops.

If you missed it, watch the Rivals Season 2 trailer and see which stars are returning.

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