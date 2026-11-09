Robbie Williams Reacts to Olivia Rodrigo Song Copying Claims, Ends Statement With a Message Directly for Her

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Singer Robbie Williams is responding to talk that Olivia Rodrigo‘s song, “Take Me Home (4 Christmas)” sounds like his 2012 hit “Candy.”

Over the past few days, Olivia‘s new song has drawn comparisons to other songs, including The Waitresses‘ 1981 classic “Christmas Wrapping.”

Robbie Williams Reacts to Olivia Rodrigo Song Comparisons

Robbie shared a statement to Instagram, revealing he loves Olivia and believes this is a small accident.

He wrote, “I love Olivia Rodrigo. It sounds to me as though she may have accidentally stumbled across a musical echo of mine in one of her new songs. And do you know what? I couldn’t care less.”

“I don’t know whether there’s technically a publishing issue, a copyright issue, or no issue whatsoever. And I don’t want to know. I’m not going after her. Because I think at some point, some ****ing sanity has to prevail,” he continued.

Robbie Williams Explained That There’s Only So Many Musical Notes & Chords

He added that there are only “so many” musical chords and notes, and added that artists “inevitably find (themselves) somewhere somebody else has been”.

Robbie shared, “Genuine theft is genuine theft. Artists deserve to be protected. But there’s a difference between protecting your work and treating every vaguely familiar sequence of notes as a winning lottery ticket.”

“We all stand on the shoulders of people who came before us. Sometimes consciously. Sometimes without even knowing it. If we keep punishing people for accidentally arriving somewhere somebody else has already been, eventually we’re going to frighten the creativity out of everyone,” he added.

Robbie Williams Then Revealed a Message for Olivia Rodrigo Directly

“Olivia, if you’re reading this, I think you’re ****ing brilliant,” he wrote.

He then jokingly asked her to stop swearing so much on stage, saying, “It makes me feel like I have to keep up. And frankly, I’m already swearing far more than is necessary. Lots of love and Happy Christmas.”

You can download a digital copy of Olivia‘s song on iTunes or buy physical versions on Olivia‘s website.

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Posted To:Olivia Rodrigo Robbie Williams