Robert Pattinson Stars in ‘The Take’ as a Bank Robber: First Look Photos Released By Netflix

Nov 9, 2026 1 min read
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The Take first look images from Netflix
Credit: Netflix

While the James Bond rumors continue to circulate, Robert Pattinson has another movie in the works at Netflix and the first look has debuted online!

The Take is set to hit select theaters, and Netflix, on January 15, 2027.

The Take key art

Who Else Stars in The Take?

Robert Pattinson stars alongside a great cast.

Denzel Washington, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Danai Gurira, Sean Harris, Moises Arias, and Justin Kirk are all featured in the film!

The Take first look images from Netflix

What Is The Take About?

Here’s the synopsis: Fresh out of the Army, former Captain Noah (Pattinson) is trying to find his footing in civilian life, when charismatic master thief Christian Carter (Washington) recruits him to join his crew for the score of a lifetime: robbing the richest bank in Manhattan. The otherwise meticulous plan has just one hitch: Noah’s girlfriend Rose (Edgar-Jones) works at the bank as a teller. With time and love on the line, Noah must figure out who he can trust if he hopes to make it out of the heist alive.

Look out for the movie on January 15, 2027!

The Take first look images from Netflix
The Take first look images from Netflix
The Take first look images from Netflix
The Take first look images from Netflix

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