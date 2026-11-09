Ross Lynch Deletes Photos of Ex-Girlfriend Jaz Sinclair After Marriage Reveal, Thanks Fan for Heads Up

Nov 9, 2026 2 min read
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Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair photo
Credit: Getty

Ross Lynch has deleted photos of his ex-girlfriend Jaz Sinclair from his Instagram page after a fan pointed out that they were still live on his account.

The 30-year-old former Disney Channel actor just confirmed he secretly got married, though the identity of his wife is still a mystery. He said that she’s not in the public eye and prefers to stay private, so he won’t be posting about her anytime soon.

One fan on TikTok noticed that Ross still had photos of his ex on Instagram and made a video about it.

The video that sparked Ross Lynch’s reply

TikTok user @marjoahh made a video of herself tearing up while staring into the camera. She captioned the quick video, “Ross Lynch got a whole wife and STILL hasn’t deleted the pics of Jazz off his Instagram.”

She added, “I’m crying cause I’m in luteal phase. Not cause this situation is sad.”

Ross saw the video and commented.

Ross Lynch comment on TikTok

Ross Lynch’s comment on the fan video

Ross commented on the post, “I had no idea. Thanks for the heads up. I deleted them.”

Ross is going viral for also commenting on the post, “Also not a ‘maga.'” He’s making it clear that he doesn’t support Donald Trump and his administration.

Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair photo

Ross Lynch was linked to Jaz Sinclair from 2018 to 2023

Ross and Jaz met on the set of the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

They were first linked as a couple after his sister shared a video of them kissing on New Year’s Eve in 2018.

Their breakup was reported in June 2023 after Ross talked about “heartbreak” during one of his concerts with The Driver Era.

Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair photo
Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair photo
Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair photo
Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair photo

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