Russell Brand Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Rape, Sexual Assault Charges

Nov 9, 2026 2 min read
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Russell Brand leaves Southwark Crown Court after pleading not guilty on May 30, 2025 in London, England.
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Russell Brand has officially been sentenced.

If you did not see the news, last week, the 51-year-old disgraced comedian and actor was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault and one count of rape, and now details have been revealed about his prison time. The allegations that Russell faced in court were concerning incidents that happened between 1999 and 2009.

In court today (November 9), he was officially sentenced by a judge in London, England.

How Much Prison Time Did Russell Brand Receive in Court Today?

He has been officially sentenced to over 10 years in prison, specifically, 10 years and 6 months.

He was initially facing up to 19 years to life in prison.

His wife Laura and dad Ron were there to witness the judge read the sentencing decision.

So far, he has not made any kind of statement about the sentencing.

The Charges Against Russell Brand, Explained

Brand originally faced seven charges involving six women, including three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault. The allegations concern incidents between 1999 and 2009. Russell has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has denied engaging in nonconsensual sexual activity. He was cleared of the charge on Tuesday (October 27) after a judge directed the jury to return a not guilty verdict.

His trial began earlier this month at Southwark Crown Court in London, where several women have testified about their allegations against him. His wife, Laura, stood by him.

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