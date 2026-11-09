Sam Claflin & Girlfriend Dar Zuzovsky Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at ‘Ebenezer’ Global Premiere in London!

Credit: Getty

Sam Claflin and girlfriend Dar Zuzovsky are stepping out on his big night!

The couple made a rare red carpet appearance at the global premiere of his new Christmas movie Ebenezer on Monday (November 9) held at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England.

For the event, Sam, 40, looked handsome in a white monochrome polka dot jacket, matching shirt, and black trousers by TOM FORD by Haider Ackermann while the 35-year-old Israeli actress and model donned a sparkling gold ombre dress.

Sam Claflin & Dar Zuzovsky met on set of Vanished

Sam and Dar started dating after meeting on set of their MGM+ limited series Vanished, which aired in early 2026.

In an interview with Israel’s Ynetglobal published in July, Dar spoke about her relationship with Sam.

“Listen, I’m in love and I’m very happy with where things stand, but it’s still early,” Dar shared. “Sam and I have been together for 10 months, and we’re still learning each other. Whatever is meant to happen will happen. I trust G-d to lead me toward what’s best for me. And if that means living in London, I’m fine with that. It’s much closer than Los Angeles. I can get to Israel in a day. To me, flying to London feels like driving to Jerusalem.”

Dar went on to share that Sam made the first move in their relationship.

“Unlike me, he was simply more open to love, or to something new. I had just come out of a yearlong relationship with a British man outside the industry, and my heart was still closed,” she recalled. “But Sam and I immediately became good friends. We stayed in touch after filming ended, and when I was in New York, he told me he was coming there too to shoot a movie. We met up, spent time together, I introduced him to my friends, and at some point we both realized there was something much deeper than friendship.”

They’ve already talked about having kids

Dar shared that she and Sam have talked about having kids one day in the future.

“We’ve been together less than a year, but yes, it’s definitely something Sam and I talk about,” she said. “I’m 35, and I still don’t feel the pressure. It still feels like a good age. If I got pregnant today, I don’t know what I would do. It would disrupt my plans. But I do think it will happen soon. Or rather, I would like it to happen. I would like to be a mother, God willing.”

Sam was previously married to actress Laura Haddock from 2013 to 2019. They share son Pip, 10, and daughter Margot, 8. Following his divorce, he dated Cassie Amato for a few years.

In an interview from 2023, Sam reflected on the early days of being a divorcée and a single dad.

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of Sam Claflin and Dar Zuzovsky at the premiere…



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