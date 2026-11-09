Selling the OC’s Tyler Stanaland Is a Dad, Welcomes First Child With Wife Hannah 1 Year After Eloping

Nov 9, 2026 2 min read
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Tyler Stanaland snaps selfie with wife Hannah
Credit: Instagram: @tylerstanaland

Tyler Stanaland is officially a father!

The 37-year-old former Selling the OC star and real estate agent and his wife, Hannah, welcomed their first child together on Friday (November 6), he revealed two days later.

Tyler shared the exciting news with a post on Instagram, revealing the baby’s name, birth details and, of course, the first photos of his little one.

“Welcome, Westley Grace Stanaland. Born 11.6.26, 7lbs 6oz and 20” long. Both mom and baby girl are happy and healthy despite 36 hours of labor and an emergency c-section,” Tyler captioned the above post. “Still in complete awe of my wife, you’re a real life superhero @hannahstanaland_. My cup is overflowing in a way I didn’t know possible. What a blessing it is to be your Dad, Westley.”

Tyler and Hannah got married nearly a year ago, on November 22, 2025, in Laguna Beach, Calif., less than two months after they got engaged.

“The wedding and getting to marry my best friend was an absolute dream come true in every way,” Tyler told People at the time. “It was fun and intimate and intentional and about all the things it should be — two families becoming one and a celebration of love.”

Congratulations to the new parents on their baby girl!!!

Tyler was previously married to actress Brittany Snow, before they split in 2023. He later had a thing with Selling the OC co-star Alex Hall.

In October 2023, Tyler left the Oppenheim Group and started working with his dad’s real estate firm.

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