Soap Star Cameron Mathison Opens Up About New Girlfriend Taelyr Robinson, Reveals the Dating App They Met On

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Cameron Mathison is opening up about his new girlfriend, model Taelyr Robinson!

The 57-year-old All My Children and General Hospital actor went public with Taelyr just a couple months ago. He previously announced his split from ex-wife Vanessa Mathison back in summer 2024 after 22 years of marriage.

Cameron revealed in a new interview that he met Taelyr in April 2026 and they went Instagram official on his page in September 2026, though she was posting photos with him earlier than that.

Cameron opened up on an episode of the I Do, Part 2 podcast.

“Taelyr is just such an incredibly kind and sweet and smart and fun, adventurous and supportive and encouraging woman,” Cameron said. “It’s just incredible. We have tons in common, and I never really thought that I would have that much in common again with somebody after being with Vanessa for 20, 22, 23 years. “

Cameron said that when he started dating again after his divorce, it was “more of a distraction, but the truth is, I met a lot of incredible and amazing women.” He didn’t enjoy dating around though.

“I met Taylor and obviously I am way, way better as a devoted, loyal person. Uh, caring, loving partner,” he said. “I was in a relationship for basically 25 years, including the time we were dating, so it was messy and odd and surreal at the time, 55 year old, was out on a dating app.”

Cameron confirmed that he met Taelyr on the dating app Raya.

“It’s still relatively new and the Instagram official aspect, I’m usually more private and she’s younger than I am,” he said. “But Instagram is a big deal and being Instagram official’s a big deal, I think more so to potentially younger generations. I’m learning and compromise and stuff, but I’m very open and happy to put it out there and share it with people.”

A lot of celebs have told their wild and crazy Raya stories before!

Check out some of Taelyr‘s posts below.

Cameron Mathison filed for legal separation from his estranged wife earlier this year

Back in May, Cameron and his wife of over two decades, Vanessa Arevalo, jointly filed for legal separation instead of a divorce, for now. In the court docs, they made it clear that they are handling things together, filing the petition jointly and indicating they either already agree — or plan to agree — on issues like property division, support, and attorneys’ fees.

The former couple first met back in 1998 in New York City. They married four years later on July 27, 2002. Together they share son Lucas, 23, and daughter Leila, 19.

On July 31, 2024, four days after their 22nd wedding anniversary, Cameron and Vanessa announced their separation.

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