Taylor Frankie Paul Shares Update on Her Love Life, Reveals How Long She’s Been Celibate

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Taylor Frankie Paul is sharing some surprising comments about her personal life.

Amid her ongoing legal battles with exes Dakota Mortensen and Tate Paul, the 32-year-old Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star revealed that she hasn’t had sex in nearly a year.

“The fact that I remained single and celibate during the 10 loneliest months of life has me shocked but progress I guess,” Taylor wrote on Instagram on Sunday (November 8) over a video of herself dancing in her kitchen.

In the caption of the post, Taylor further elaborated on why this is such a big milestone for her.

“If you’re familiar with how I am, you know it’s the opposite of what I would have normally done. (I hate to admit),” she wrote. “However this year has been filled with many learning lessons and let’s add this one to the list: how to be okay with being alone.”

If you recall, on the latest season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which was filmed right after The Bachelorette, Taylor revealed that she cheated on winner Doug Mason with Dakota.

Since then, Taylor and Dakota have been embroiled in a legal battle, with her losing custody of their 2-year-old son, Ever, and only granted visitation. They were also ordered to stay 100 feet away from each other.

Tate – who shares 9-year-old daughter Indy and 6-year-old son Ocean with the reality star – also filed for a restraining order against Taylor, but was denied by a judge.

After allegedly failing multiple drug tests, Taylor‘s parenting time with all three of her kid was reduced.

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