‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Andi Dorfman Gives Birth, Welcomes Second Child with Husband Blaine Hart

Nov 9, 2026 1 min read
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Andi Dorfman selfie with Blaine Hart
Credit: Instagram: @andidorfman

Andi Dorfman is now a mom of two!

Over the weekend, the 39-year-old The Bachelorette alum announced on Instagram that she gave birth to her second with husband Blaine Hart.

Then on Monday (November 9), she shared another post revealing that she and Blaine welcomed a baby boy and named him Hudson McGraw Hart.

“Welcome to the world … Hudson McGraw Hart,” Andi wrote while sharing several photos from the hospital. “8lbs 2 oz and 21 inches of pure love and snuggles and already melting our hearts and making me quickly understand what everyone means when they say there’s something so special about being a boy mama.”

“Named Hudson after mom’s favorite place, NYC, and McGraw to carry on a special family name on Dad’s side,” she continued. “Thank you for all the well wishes, everyone is recovering well (side note: c sections are quite gnarly!!) We are so grateful for a healthy growing family and this sweetest little love we never knew we needed.”

Andi and Blaine got engaged in March 2022 and married in June 2023 in a ceremony in Sorrento, Italy. They welcomed their first child, daughter Harper, in December 2024.

Congrats to the happy family!! Check out all of the other stars that also recently welcomed babies!

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