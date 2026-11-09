‘The ‘Burbs’ Season 2 Cast: Six Stars Returning, One Promoted to Series Regular, & Four Actors Join

Credit: Peacock

New stars have joined the cast of The ‘Burbs for season 2!

Earlier this year, Peacock renewed the mystery-comedy series for a second season.

Here’s the synopsis: “Inspired by the 1989 horror-comedy film of the same name and set in present-day suburbia, THE ‘BURBS follows a young couple who have reluctantly relocated to the husband’s childhood home. Their world is upended when a new neighbor moves in across the street, bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighborhood.”

As we wait for the new season to premiere, we’ve compiled all the stars that will be returning for season two, along with the several actors that will be joining the show.

Keke Palmer – RETURNING

Keke Palmer will be back as attorney Samira Fisher.

Jack Whitehall – RETURNING

Jack Whitehall will be returning as book editor Rob Fisher.

Browse through the slideshow to see who else will be appearing in season 2…

Posted To:Peacock Television The Burbs