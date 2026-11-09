‘The Gilded Age’: What Is George Russell Drinking? More About Laudanum

Nov 9, 2026 2 min read
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Morgan Spector as George Russell in season 4, episode 2 of "The Gilded Age"
Credit: Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

Morgan Spector‘s character in The Gilded Age, George Russell, is really going through it in season four.

The latest episode saw him finding and capturing his attempted assassin: Will Morris, the son of Patrick Morris. You may remember that Patrick ended his life in season one after a business deal went wrong.

While Potentially Ending Will’s Life, George Russell Takes a Swig of a Mysterious Liquid

Fans have discovered that this liquid is actually an addictive substance called laudanum.

“Laudanum is a tincture of opium that contains alcohol extract and was historically used for various medical purposes, including pain relief,” according to one scientific report. You’ll remember that George was shot in season three, and fans have theorized he became addicted during his recovery.

The show’s executive producer Sonja Warfield seemed to confirm this is what George was drinking.

She told TV Line, “In Season 2, there were people who were urging George to shoot upon his workers, but because he had that interaction with the one worker and his family, and he had gone to his house, that humanized him, so he didn’t do it. Despite the laudanum, despite the rage, despite the fact that this person intended to kill him, there’s a part of George that could not take a life.”

“George is a mess,” Morgan added.

Find out if Larry really wants to still marry Marian.

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