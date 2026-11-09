‘The Voice’ 2026’s First Live Show Spoilers: One Singer Eliminated, Five Artists Advance to Top 10

Nov 9, 2026 2 min read
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Gold lettering that says "The Voice" against a black background
Credit: NBCUniversal

The first live episode of The Voice‘s 30th season just aired and one contestant get eliminated at the end of the night.

The NBC singing competition series aired in a new time slot at 9pm and was shown live coast-to-coast so that everyone in the country had the chance to vote for the contestants.

During the first live round of the season, the Top 13 contestants are performing for a chance to advance to the Top 10. While all of the other teams have three artists on them, Kelly Clarkson‘s team has four singers as one of her acts earned America’s save.

The November 9 live episode saw Queen Latifah and Adam Levine‘s contestants performing. America voted for their favorites, with one contestant eliminated at the end of the show. Kelly Clarkson and Riley Green‘s teams will perform on November 16.

Lexi Stephens

Lexi Stephens – Team Adam – SAFE

Adam chose Lexi to immediately advance to the next round during Cut Week. America voted to send her to the Top 10.

Connor Closs

Connor Closs – Team Adam – SAFE

Adam chose Connor to immediately advance to the next round during Cut Week. America voted to send him to the Top 10.

Dakota Cohen

Dakota Cohen – Team Adam – SAFE

Adam chose Dakota to advance to the next round after her performance during Cut Week. America voted to send her to the Top 10.

BigCountry

BigCountry – Team Queen – SAFE

Queen chose BigCountry to immediately advance to the next round during Cut Week. America voted to send him to the Top 10.

Mia Knight

Mia Knight – Team Queen – SAFE

Queen chose Mia to immediately advance to the next round during Cut Week. America voted to send her to the Top 10.

Lillie Kolich

Lillie Kolich – Team Queen – ELIMINATED

Queen chose Lillie to advance to the next round after her performance during the Cut Week episode. She was eliminated by America during the first live episode.

Meet the full Top 13 contestants.

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