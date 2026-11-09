‘The Voice’ Fall 2026: Top 13 Singers Revealed After America Saves Oldest Contestant Ever

Nov 9, 2026 3 min read
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The Voice judges during Cut Week
Credit: NBC

The Voice has entered the live round of season 30 and the Top 13 has officially been revealed following a save from America.

We already knew 12 of the top contestants after last week’s Cut Week episode, but we were waiting for America’s vote to be finalized to find out the 13th contestant.

During Cut Week, the four coaches – Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green – got to send two of their seven remaining artists to the next round immediately. The other five acts had to perform once more and then the coaches sent one additional artist to the live shows. America voted for one of the remaining 16 acts to advance!

The results were announced during the November 9 episode, with the contestant making history as the oldest person to compete on the show.

Check out the Top 13 singers below (scroll to the end for the saved contestant)…

Lexi Stephens

Lexi Stephens – Team Adam (Top 12 from November 2 episode)

Adam chose Lexi to immediately advance to the next round.

Connor Closs

Connor Closs – Team Adam (Top 12 from November 2 episode)

Adam chose Connor to immediately advance to the next round.

Dakota Cohen

Dakota Cohen – Team Adam (Top 12 from November 2 episode)

Adam chose Dakota to advance to the next round after her Cut Week performance.

Koumba Diallo

Koumba Diallo – Team Kelly (Top 12 from November 2 episode)

Kelly chose Koumba to immediately advance to the next round.

Anna McElroy

Anna McElroy – Team Kelly (Top 12 from November 2 episode)

Kelly chose Anna to immediately advance to the next round.

Brianna Cameron

Brianna Cameron – Team Kelly (Top 12 from November 2 episode)

Kelly chose Brianna to advance to the next round after her Cut Week performance.

BigCountry

BigCountry – Team Queen (Top 12 from November 2 episode)

Queen chose BigCountry to immediately advance to the next round.

Mia Knight

Mia Knight – Team Queen (Top 12 from November 2 episode)

Queen chose Mia to immediately advance to the next round.

Lillie Kolich

Lillie Kolich – Team Queen (Top 12 from November 2 episode)

Queen chose Lillie to advance to the next round after her Cut Week performance.

Cade Mower

Cade Mower – Team Riley (Top 12 from November 2 episode)

Riley chose Cade to immediately advance to the next round.

Ferryn & Brinkley

Ferryn & Brinkley – Team Riley (Top 12 from November 2 episode)

Riley chose Ferryn & Brinkley to immediately advance to the next round.

Joe Henley

Joe Henley – Team Riley (Top 12 from November 2 episode)

Riley chose Joe to advance to the next round after his Cut Week performance.

And the contestant saved by America was…

Kyle Davis

Kyle Davis – Team Kelly (SAVED BY AMERICA)

Kyle was eliminated during Cut Week, but America voted to save him and send him to the Top 13. He will perform during the November 16 live episode.

He’s the oldest contestant in the show’s history at 61 years old.

Watch his Cut Week performance, which got him the save, below.

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