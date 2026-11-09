Trump’s Answer to How His Net Worth Went Up By $3 Billion Since Taking Office Is Going Viral

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Donald Trump‘s 60 Minutes interview with correspondent Ross Douthat is going viral, and one portion in particular about his wealth is getting a lot of attention online.

The 80-year-old POTUS sat down for an interview, which aired on Sunday night (November 8) on CBS, just a few days after Republicans lost so many of their midterm elections.

What Is Donald Trump’s Net Worth?

As of the time of this posting, Trump‘s net worth on Forbes is $6.3 billion, up from $2.3 billion in 2024.

What Donald Trump Said About His Net Worth Soaring While In Office

Douthat said, “There’s a Forbes story that said your net worth…went up by $3 billion since you returned to office.”

Trump interjected, “So did everyone’s.”

The journalist then responded, “My net worth didn’t go up $3 billion, for the record.”

Trump said in response, “You should’ve had stock.”

Douthat then responded, “I should’ve had stock.”

Trump Then Defended His Net Worth

“I devote almost no time to my net worth. I don’t care. I make, I have a lot of money. Far more than I ever thought I’d have. And, I guess it’s gone up. I don’t even know,” he said. “I have a son [Donald Trump Jr.] who’s a very straight, good guy. He watches over money. I don’t even talk to him about it. He watches. He gives, they gave my money — I have a lot of cash. I’ve had a lot of cash, long before I came in here. I don’t take a salary, you know.”

Posted To:60 Minutes Donald Trump Politics Ross Douthat Television