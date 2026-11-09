Will ‘VisionQuest’ Return for Season 2? Marvel Showrunner Reveals Whether the Story Could Continue

Credit: Disney+

VisionQuest is about to wrap up its first season, but does that mean the Marvel series is ending for good?

The Disney+ show, starring Paul Bettany as Vision and James Spader as Ultron, is heading into its season finale on Tuesday (November 10).

The eight-episode series follows Vision as he tries to understand who he is after being rebuilt, while also dealing with the return of Ultron and a mysterious young man who may be his son.

VisionQuest also serves as the final chapter in the story that began with WandaVision and continued with Agatha All Along.

However, showrunner Terry Matalas has revealed that the characters could still have a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Will VisionQuest Return for Season 2?

As of Monday (November 9), Marvel has not announced a second season of VisionQuest.

The show has been promoted as the conclusion of the WandaVision trilogy, which suggests that the original story is coming to an end.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean we’ve seen the last of Vision or the other characters.

In a March interview with The Direct, Terry was asked whether the show could return for another season despite being described as the trilogy’s conclusion.

“I think that’s up to the Marvel and Disney Gods,” he said.

He added that the show doesn’t necessarily have to stand on its own and that the characters could appear again in the future.

Terry shared even more encouraging comments in a September interview with SFX, via GamesRadar.

He revealed that he, Paul and James were already interested in continuing the story when filming wrapped.

“The second we wrapped, Paul, James, and I were immediately ready to go into 10 more seasons of whatever this could be,” he said.

However, he stressed that the decision ultimately belongs to Marvel Studios.

That means Season 2 is still possible, but fans shouldn’t consider it confirmed.

Could Vision Return in Another Marvel Project?

Even if VisionQuest doesn’t get another season, Terry has expressed interest in continuing the characters’ stories elsewhere in the MCU.

During an October interview with ScreenRant, he was asked about potentially adapting the Marvel Comics storyline Avengers: The Children’s Crusade.

The comic follows the Young Avengers, including Wanda’s children Billy and Tommy, as they search for the Scarlet Witch.

Terry said he would love to explore that story, potentially involving Vision, Ultron and the Maximoff family.

However, he made it clear that there was nothing officially in development.

For now, the next confirmed chapter is the VisionQuest Season 1 finale.

The eighth episode, titled “Forever,” premieres Tuesday, November 10, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT in the United States on Disney+. (The episode is scheduled for November 11 in some international markets because of the time difference.)

If you missed it, check out the complete VisionQuest episode schedule and find out when the finale arrives.

Posted To:Agatha All Along Disney Plus James Spader Marvel Paul Bettany Television Terry Matalas VisionQuest WandaVision