What Time Is ‘The Voice’ on Tonight? Season 30 Live Shows Start at New Time, Plus How to Vote

Credit: Art Streiber/NBC

The Voice is back tonight, but fans will need to tune in at a different time than they might be used to!

Season 30 of the hit NBC singing competition kicks off its live shows on Monday (November 9), with the remaining contestants competing for America’s votes.

The show has also moved to a later time slot, and there are some big changes to how fans can vote this season.

Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Queen Latifah and Riley Green are serving as coaches, with Carson Daly returning as host.

What Time Is The Voice on Tonight?

The Voice airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, rather than its previous 8 p.m. start time.

The show moved to the later time slot last week, and the new schedule continues as the live performances begin.

Tonight’s episode runs for one hour, from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET, instead of the two-hour episodes fans watched earlier this season.

The episode, titled “Live Top 13 Part 1,” features contestants from two of the coaches’ teams performing songs inspired by the late ’90s and early ’00s for Y2K Night.

The other two teams are scheduled to perform during next Monday’s (November 16) episode.

The live shows will continue weekly through the Season 30 finale on December 14.

How Do You Vote on The Voice Season 30?

There are two ways to vote for your favorite contestants this season.

According to NBC’s official voting instructions, fans can vote by text message or through TikTok.

To vote by text, send your favorite contestant’s designated voting keyword to 22854.

To vote through TikTok, visit the show’s official TikTok account and follow the instructions on its voting post.

Fans can cast one vote per artist through each method during the voting window. That means you can support multiple contestants, but only once per artist through each voting method.

Voting begins at 9 p.m. ET and closes five minutes after the final performance of the night. Results will be announced during the same broadcast.

Voters must be at least 18 years old and located in the United States or eligible U.S. territories.

Where Can You Watch The Voice Live?

The Voice airs on NBC and is also available to watch live on Peacock.

For the first time, the show’s live episodes are being simulcast on NBC and Peacock across all U.S. time zones, allowing viewers to participate in the voting window.

Episodes are also available to stream on Peacock the following day.

If you missed it, see which 12 contestants made it through The Voice‘s dramatic Cut Week eliminations.

Posted To:Adam Levine Carson Daly Kelly Clarkson Music NBC Peacock Queen Latifah riley green Television The Voice TikTok