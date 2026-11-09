Who Is Josh Allen’s Wife? Dating History Revealed, Including His Celebrity Spouse!

Nov 9, 2026 4 min read
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Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium on November 1, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York.
Credit: Getty Images

Quarterback Josh Allen and his NFL team, the Buffalo Bills, are playing in a Monday Night Football matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday (November 8).

You can tune in to the game tonight on ABC! Best of luck to both teams!

While watching the game, you might be curious about Josh‘s dating history, including his new wife!

If you don’t know, Josh is one of the most popular players in the league, and considered one of the best quarterbacks playing right now.

We’re taking a look back at his known dating history, including everything we know about his relationship with his celebrity partner.

Keep reading to find out the details about Josh Allen’s dating life…

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