21 Real Couples Met on ‘Dancing With The Stars,’ But Only 7 Are Still Together Today

Credit: Getty, ABC

Dancing With the Stars is currently nearing the end of another season and we’re looking back at all of the real-life couples who have met in the ballroom on the ABC competition series.

There have been more than 20 couples who have formed among stars and pros in the ballroom, including some pros who have dated each other. We’re recapping all of the couples who have formed over the years.

Unfortunately, not all of them have stayed together, but lots of them still are going strong!

Browse through the slideshow to see all of the couples that have formed on the show…

Mario Lopez and Karina Smirnoff

STILL TOGETHER?: No

Mario Lopez and Karina Smirnoff were partners on season three in 2006 and then they dated for nearly two years.

“I thought that he was extremely hot and charming,” she told People after the split. “We actually tried to fight the attraction as long as we could. But obviously, that didn’t last too long at all.”

Chad Ochocinco and Cheryl Burke

STILL TOGETHER?: No

Chad Ochocinco and Cheryl Burke competed together on season 10 in 2010. She later admitted that they had a “fling,” but didn’t consider themselves to be a couple.

“We maybe had a little bit of a fling. I wouldn’t take it to that word dating,” she told Lifeline Live.

Shannon Elizabeth and Derek Hough

STILL TOGETHER?: No

Shannon Elizabeth and Derek Hough competed together on season 6 in 2009 and dated for more than a year.

“Hi everyone, we wanted you all to know directly from us that Shannon & I have decided to end our relationship as boyfriend & girlfriend,” Derek tweeted to confirm the split.

Click the “NEXT” button to continue reading the slideshow and see the rest of the couples…

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