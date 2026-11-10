Amy Poehler Celebrates ‘Dig’ Premiere, Her First Live-Action TV Lead Since ‘Parks & Rec’

Credit: Getty Images

Amy Poehler and the cast of Peacock’s upcoming comedy series Dig are at the premiere!

Amy was joined by co-stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Fina Strazza, Antonia Thomas, and more stars on Monday night (November 9) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. There was also an after-party at Avra.

They were also joined by recurring stars Jason Mantzoukas and Brennan Lee Mulligan, and special guest stars Max Greenfield and Dan Bucatinsky.

Hugh Laurie is also one of the series leads but didn’t appear to be at the premiere.

The series reunites Amy and The Good Place co-creator Mike Schur. Amy and Mike co-created the new show! Dig marks the first Amy‘s first live-action leading TV role since Parks & Recreation ended in 2015.

What is Dig about?

“Dig follows a team of dedicated archaeologists (and less-dedicated college students) who spend their summer working on a dig site in Greece. Their discovery of a rare artifact sends them on the adventure of a lifetime,” shares Peacock.

All 10 episodes of the new comedy will start streaming on November 23. They will drop at the same time. Watch the trailer!

Click through the gallery to see more photos of the cast at the Dig premiere and after-party…

Posted To:Amy Poehler Antonia Thomas Brennan Lee Mulligan Dan Bucatinsky dig Event Photos Fina Strazza Geraldine Viswanathan Jason Mantzoukas Max Greenfield Peacock streaming