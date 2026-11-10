Antonio Sabato Jr. Speaks Out After Son Jack Sabato Arrested for Fatal Hit-and-Run

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Jack Sabato has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident in Alaska.

The 32-year-old son of actors Antonio Sabato Jr. and Virginia Madsen is facing the charge of allegedly killing a pedestrian after striking him with his car and then fleeing the scene.

The accident reportedly took place at 5:48am on Monday morning (November 9) and Jack was arrested later that night, according to Alaska Public Media.

The local media outlet reports that police found security camera footage that showed a white Chevy Tahoe striking the victim, 42-year-old Carl Simmonds. The video allegedly shows that the car did not brake before or after the crash.

The car was found parked at the Anchorage Amazon Warehouse and officers seized the vehicle. Sabato was reportedly on a delivery route at the time.

After the car was seized, Sabato‘s girlfriend reportedly alerted him about what happened. He then contacted police to report that he’d hit an animal with his car while delivering for DoorDash.

Police report that Sabato claims “something” appeared on the road and he wasn’t sure what he hit. He said he didn’t stop as he didn’t have insurance.

Jack Sabato remains in custody

TMZ reports that Sabato was charged with “leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death and leaving an accident without assisting an injured person.”

His father has released a statement.

Antonio Sabato Jr. speaks out

Antonio reacted to the incident in a statement to TMZ. He said, “We all just found out the terrible news and our family is digesting this horrible news and asking for privacy in this devastating news. Thank you.”

Antonio and Virginia were in a relationship from 1993 to 1998.

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