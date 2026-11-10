Bella Hadid Fuels Nathan Lacy Dating Rumors, Appears to Hard Launch on Instagram with Cute Photos

Nov 10, 2026 2 min read
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Bella Hadid smiling in a side profile with Nathan Lacy looking at her and smiling
Credit: Instagram

Bella Hadid is seemingly Instagram official and hard-launching with her new boyfriend!

The 30-year-old model posted some images from a recent outing to a Colorado Avalanche game, and she was seen getting cozy with a new man.

Within the Instagram photo dump, she included several photos of her with Nathan Lacy.

Bella posted, “Saturday night was especially meaningful. Honoring Hockey Fights Cancer. Thank you @coloradoavalanche for using the power of sport for something so much bigger than the scoreboard,” she wrote in the caption. “Hockey Fights Cancer is such a beautiful reminder of what a community can do when it comes together, raising money for cancer research while honoring the people and families in Colorado whose lives have been touched by cancer.”

She added, “To those who have fought, those still fighting, those we’ve lost, and the loved ones standing beside them every step of the way. This night was for you and im so glad I could have been there!!”

Nathan Lacy biting Bella Hadid's chin as she makes a kissing face in a selfie

Who Is Nathan Lacy?

It appears as if Nathan is Colorado based. Page Six reports that his family owns a construction company in a town called Crested Butte, and his sister, Rachael, is friends with Bella.

His family’s company website states, “Nathan Lacy is the fifth generation of his family living in Crested Butte. With Construction being a way of life growing up he started working for the company at an early age.”

Back in July, it was said that Nathan was just a friend.

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