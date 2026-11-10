Ben Radcliffe Bares Buff Body in Shirtless Photo from ‘The Age of Innocence’ Netflix Series!

Credit: Netflix

You might not be familiar with Ben Radcliffe just yet, but he’s a hot up-and-coming star who is bound to get even more attention once The Age of Innocence is released on Netflix!

The 28-year-old actor plays Newland Archer, the male lead of the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of Edith Wharton‘s 1920 novel.

Ben stars opposite Camila Morrone and Kristine Froseth in the upcoming series, which will be released on February 18, 2027.

What is The Age of Innocence about?

Based on Edith Wharton’s classic novel of forbidden love in 19th century New York, The Age Of Innocence is a passionate and heart-rending will-they/won’t-they love triangle exploring themes of freedom, duty, identity and love in all its forms. This fresh take is true to Wharton’s novel but will speak to a new generation as we traverse the ballrooms and bedrooms of these young people, asking the question what is love — and what is lust? And should we ultimately be driven by our heads or by our hearts?

In addition to Camila, Kristine, and Ben, the show also features Fiona Glascott, Belinda Bromilow, Emma Shipp, John Light and Margo Martindale.

Who is Ben Radcliffe?

Ben is a rising English actor who had his big break in the Netflix limited series Anatomy of a Scandal, in which he played the younger version of Rupert Friend‘s character.

You might also know him from The CW’s Pandora, Netflix’s The Witcher, and Apple TV’s Masters of the Air. He was also seen in the 2025 comedy film Fackham Hall.

Fans are thirsting over the shirtless photo from The Age of Innocence, which he shared to his Instagram page.

Check out more episode stills below…

Posted To:Belinda Bromilow Ben Radcliffe Camila Morrone Emma Shipp Fiona Glascott John Light Kristine Froseth Margo Martindale Netflix Shirtless Television The Age of Innocence