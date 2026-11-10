‘Blue Bloods’ & ‘Prison Break’ Actor Stacy Keach Passes Away at 85

Nov 10, 2026 1 min read
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Stacy Keach poses at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony
Credit: Getty

Stacy Keach has sadly passed away.

The actor, who has appeared in hundreds of films and television shows died on Tuesday (November 10) at his family home in Poland, according to THR. He was 85.

His wife of 40 years, Ma?gosia Tomassi, announced his death.

Stacy was last seen on screen in the Netflix film Jay Kelly in 2025.

He first gained notoriety in the 1972 film Fat City, where he played private eye Mike Hammer, and has gone on to star or appear in many shows including Touched by an Angel, The Simpsons, Will & Grace, Prison Break, ER, Two and a Half Men, NCIS: New Orleans, Blue Bloods and The Blacklist.

On the film side, the actor has been seen in popular titles such as Icebreaker, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, and many more. He has starred in a number of Shakespeare plays, as well as several turns on Broadway, in King Lear, Solitary Confinement, Other Desert Cities, and Love Letters.

Throughout his career, he has won a Golden Globe and several Drama Desk Awards, as well as nominations for Emmy and Tony awards. In 2019, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Our thoughts go out to Stacy Keach‘s family and friends during this time. RIP.

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