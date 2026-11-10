Brandon Flynn Celebrates His Broadway Opening Night in Acclaimed Play ‘Here There Are Blueberries’

Nov 10, 2026 2 min read
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Brandon Flynn at Broadway opening of Here There Are Blueberries
Credit: Valerie Terranova

Brandon Flynn is officially a Broadway actor!

The 33-year-old actor, best known for his work in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and Apple TV’s Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, celebrated the opening night of his play Here There Are Blueberries on Monday night (November 9) at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City.

Brandon walked the red carpet with his co-stars Scott Barrow, Michelle Beck, Michael Cerveris, Kathleen Chalfant, Delia Cunningham, Montego Glover, and Conrad Ricamora.

Broadway cast of Here There Are Blueberries at opening night on Broadway
The cast of “Here There Are Blueberries” on Broadway

What is the play about?

Here There Are Blueberries begins with an extraordinary real-life mystery. In 2007, an album of Nazi-era photographs arrived at the desk of a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist. The photographs weren’t like any that had been seen before. As curators unraveled the truth behind the images, the album soon made headlines and ignited a debate that reverberated far beyond the museum walls. Based on real events, Here There Are Blueberries tells the story of these historical photographs – what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust, and our own humanity.

The play premiered Off-Broadway in 2024 as a co-production at New York Theatre Workshop. In addition to being named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, the original New York production won two Lucille Lortel Awards including Outstanding Play and was nominated for Outstanding New Play by the Outer Critics Circle Awards and Drama League Awards.

Broadway cast of Here There Are Blueberries at opening night on Broadway
Brandon Flynn
Broadway cast of Here There Are Blueberries at opening night on Broadway
Conrad Ricamora

Here There Are Blueberries will play a 10-week engagement, which will end on Sunday, January 10, 2027.

Scott Barrow, who helped devise the play, has appeared in every major production of the play across New York, Washington DC, London, and now Broadway.

Get tickets now!

Broadway cast of Here There Are Blueberries at opening night on Broadway
Scott Barrow
Broadway cast of Here There Are Blueberries at opening night on Broadway
Conrad Ricamora
Broadway cast of Here There Are Blueberries at opening night on Broadway
Montego Glover
Broadway cast of Here There Are Blueberries at opening night on Broadway
Delia Cunningham
Broadway cast of Here There Are Blueberries at opening night on Broadway
Delia Cunningham
Broadway cast of Here There Are Blueberries at opening night on Broadway
Kathleen Chalfant
Broadway cast of Here There Are Blueberries at opening night on Broadway
Michael Cerveris
Broadway cast of Here There Are Blueberries at opening night on Broadway
Michelle Beck

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