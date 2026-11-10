Brandon Sklenar Talks Personal Struggle with Body Dysmorphia, Says He Was a ‘Short, Chunky’ Kid

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Brandon Sklenar might be one of the hottest actors around right now, but that doesn’t mean he feels that way all the time.

The 36-year-old actor had his breakout role in the TV series 1923 and went on to star in movies like It Ends With Us, Drop, and The Housemaid. Next year, he’ll be seen on the big screen in the movie The Rescue and he just wrapped work on the bodybuilding film Iron Jane.

While chatting up Iron Jane with The Hollywood Reporter, Brandon brought up his struggle with body dysmorphia.

Brandon Sklenar has been dealing with body dysmorphia his whole life

Brandon is pictured above in 2018 on the left and in 2026 on the right.

“I grew up in northern New Jersey working in an underground bodybuilding gym. When I was 15, I was cleaning the floors, and by 18, I was a trainer, training everybody and running the whole gym. There was an MMA gym upstairs, and I would just train MMA all day and then train other people. I started doing martial arts when I was really little, like six,” Brandon told THR.

He added, “So I was living in that bubble for years, and I understood this world very specifically. I’ve trained with Mr. Olympias and seen them pose — the diets, the steroids, everything. And there is an element of Iron Jane that really goes into body image and body dysmorphia, which is something that I just really feel needs to be talked about more, especially in this age of social media and fitness influencers. This is something I’ve struggled with, so we really wanted to translate that.”

Brandon was asked to talk more about his personal struggle.

“It’s something I’ve had since I was a kid. I was a little kid — short, chunky. I swam in a T-shirt and got made fun of. Then I had a growth spurt and became really lanky, and I got made fun of for that. So I started training a lot and got obsessed with working out, like, ‘I’ll show them.’ And then it became a kind of obsession, and it becomes a very weird thing, where you see yourself completely differently than pretty much anybody else does, and usually in not a good way,” Brandon said.

Brandon said that he’s gone through therapy to help him.

He said, “It’s very much an ongoing process. Therapy helps for sure. If you look at me now as a 36-year-old man, you’d never guess it, but I still very much feel like that 12-year-old chunky kid — that sense of nothing is ever good enough. You have to find a way to check your self-talk, because that’s really where it begins and ends — but it’s easier said than done.”

Learn all about Brandon‘s real-life love.

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