Brenda Song Recalls Passing Out on ‘Suite Life’ Set, Says Disney Stars Were ‘Underpaid & Overworked’

Nov 10, 2026 2 min read
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Brenda Song in a black sequined dress at the Running Point season 2 premiere.
Credit: Getty Images

Brenda Song is reflecting on her Disney Channel era, specifically the time she was starring on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

The 38-year-old Running Point star visited her former co-star Dylan Sprouse‘s podcast Wildmen during a new episode and they talked about that time of their lives.

“I’ve been curious to ask you about this. Like, I feel like there are parts of the Suite Life that are, like, black holes for me. Like, I don’t remember years of my life,” she said.

What did Brenda Song say about working for Disney Channel?

They discussed residuals, claiming they never received them for the shows, but Brenda says while “everybody has their own journey,” she always says she had “a boring tale” because she “had a lovely time.”

She continued, “I think the only thing that was hard about that time was I feel like we were underpaid and overworked. But Disney did give us a platform to be sitting here right now. So it’s very hard to complain about certain things.”

She recalled filming a hot tub scene that led to her passing out on set

During one particularly scary incident, she recalled passing out on set. They were filming a hot tub scene and the heater malfunctioned, making the water so hot that she lost consciousness.

“I just remember breathing heavy and my chest felt really hot. I just went, ‘Am I having a panic attack?’ And then all of a sudden I remember stars and gone,” Brenda recalled.

A 2004 photo of Cole Sprouse, Brenda Song, Dylan Sprouse, and Ashley Tisdale posing at the Tiger Cruise premiere after party.

Dylan Sprouse previously said he received a five cent residual check

Dylan previously said he only ever got one residual check for five cents and it was for the crossover episode between Suite Life and Hannah Montana.

 “We were extremely popular, but also extremely underfunded,” he said.

Dylan recently made a surprising claim about his and twin brother Cole Sprouse‘s family history!

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