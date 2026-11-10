Brittany Mahomes Is Pregnant with Fourth Child, Expecting ‘Another Blessing’ with Husband Patrick Mahomes

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Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes are expecting their fourth child together!

The married couple took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 10 to announce their exciting news. They shared a family photo shoot with their three kids cradling Brittany’s baby bump.

“Another blessing from God,” Brittany captioned the post with the watering eyes emoji and the prayer hands emoji. She added, “& then there were 6.”

Patrick Mahomes has been married since 2022

The couple started dating when they were in high school, all the way back in 2012. They attended the same school in Texas and have been together ever since.

Patrick popped the question to Brittany in September 2020 and they got married in Hawaii in March 2022.

Patrick and Brittany already share three kids

Patrick and Brittany are parents to three children.

They welcomed daughter Sterling Skye in February 2021, son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III in November 2022, and daughter Golden Raye in January 2025.

With names like Sterling, Bronze, and Golden, there is clearly a tradition of naming their kids after metals. They also have dogs named Silver and Steel.

Congrats to the happy couple!

The Mahomes family has a lot to be celebrating these days as the Kansas City Chiefs have been performing well so far in the 2026 season.

After eight games, the Chiefs have a 6-2 record and are currently 2nd in the AFC West.

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