Broadway’s New Leading Ladies, Solea Pfeiffer & Liisi LaFontaine, Celebrate ‘Wanted’ Opening Night in NYC

Nov 10, 2026 2 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
1
Broadway cast of new musical Wanted at opening night performance
Credit: Tricia Baron

The stars of the new Broadway musical Wanted are celebrating the show’s official opening!

Leading ladies Solea Pfeiffer and Liisi LaFontaine walked the red carpet at the opening night performance alongside co-star Bradley Jaden on Sunday (November 8) at the James Earl Jones Theatre in New York City.

Also in attendance were co-stars Ledisi, Luke James, Aurelia Williams, and Awa Sal Secka.

Broadway cast of new musical Wanted at opening night performance

Solea and Liisi lead the production as Mary and Martha Clarke, twin sisters on the run in Texas, 1893.

The sisters, Black women who pass for white and hide in plain sight, straddle a dangerous line between two Americas. But as powerful forces close in to keep their family from claiming a future of their own, Mary and Martha are driven to desperate measures to save their mother and their family’s legacy. When survival demands they do the unthinkable, the sisters nevertheless fight for self-determination, dignity, and the inheritance they have long been denied.

The musical features a book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri, a real-life descendant of the Clarke sisters, and music by composer Ross Baum.

Broadway cast of new musical Wanted at opening night performance
Broadway cast of new musical Wanted at opening night performance
Broadway cast of new musical Wanted at opening night performance

Solea had her big break while leading the touring cast of Hamilton as Eliza and later appeared on Broadway in musicals like Hadestown and Almost Famous. Liisi is a West End star who has led musicals like Moulin Rouge and Dreamgirls over in London. Bradley is best known for his work in Les Miserables and he just played Javert in the Radio City concert version earlier this year.

Bradley had the support of his girlfriend at the opening night party!

Wanted is currently running on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Get tickets now!

Broadway cast of new musical Wanted at opening night performance
Broadway cast of new musical Wanted at opening night performance
Broadway cast of new musical Wanted at opening night performance
Broadway cast of new musical Wanted at opening night performance

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
: Ben Affleck attends Netflix's "ANIMALS" World Premiere at Directors Village on October 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California on the right, Alanis Morissette performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California on the left
Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette Calls Out Ben Affleck for Sexuality Comment, Shows Clip of His Head Exploding in Concert

Alanis Morissette is calling out Ben Affleck. The 52-year-old entertainer was performing during her Butterfly with a Machete: A Rock […]
  1. Ana de Armas and boyfriend Beto Montenegro on the red carpet at Latin Grammy event
    Ana de Armas

    Ana de Armas Makes Red Carpet Debut with Boyfriend Beto Montenegro While Supporting Him at Latin Grammy Event
  2. Nicholas Hoult and wife Bryana Holly on red carpet
    Bryana Holly

    Nicholas Hoult Makes Rare Comment About Wife Bryana Holly, Reveals How They Met 10 Years Ago
  3. Lisa Maxwell attends Centrepoint At The Palace at Kensington Palace on November 10, 2016 in London, England.
    Beau Jessup

    British TV Star Lisa Maxwell’s Daughter Beau Jessup, 27, Dies Suddenly While Studying in NYC
  4. Zendaya, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Selena Gomez stock image to announce their salaries
    Alan Ritchson

    Highest-Paid TV Stars Revealed: Zendaya, Selena Gomez & More Make Up to $2 Million Per Episode