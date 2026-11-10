Broadway’s New Leading Ladies, Solea Pfeiffer & Liisi LaFontaine, Celebrate ‘Wanted’ Opening Night in NYC

Credit: Tricia Baron

The stars of the new Broadway musical Wanted are celebrating the show’s official opening!

Leading ladies Solea Pfeiffer and Liisi LaFontaine walked the red carpet at the opening night performance alongside co-star Bradley Jaden on Sunday (November 8) at the James Earl Jones Theatre in New York City.

Also in attendance were co-stars Ledisi, Luke James, Aurelia Williams, and Awa Sal Secka.

Solea and Liisi lead the production as Mary and Martha Clarke, twin sisters on the run in Texas, 1893.

The sisters, Black women who pass for white and hide in plain sight, straddle a dangerous line between two Americas. But as powerful forces close in to keep their family from claiming a future of their own, Mary and Martha are driven to desperate measures to save their mother and their family’s legacy. When survival demands they do the unthinkable, the sisters nevertheless fight for self-determination, dignity, and the inheritance they have long been denied.

The musical features a book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri, a real-life descendant of the Clarke sisters, and music by composer Ross Baum.

Solea had her big break while leading the touring cast of Hamilton as Eliza and later appeared on Broadway in musicals like Hadestown and Almost Famous. Liisi is a West End star who has led musicals like Moulin Rouge and Dreamgirls over in London. Bradley is best known for his work in Les Miserables and he just played Javert in the Radio City concert version earlier this year.

Bradley had the support of his girlfriend at the opening night party!

Wanted is currently running on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Get tickets now!

Posted To:Aurelia Williams Awa Sal Secka Bradley Jaden Broadway Event Photos Ledisi Liisi Lafontaine Luke James Solea Pfeiffer