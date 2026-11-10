Bruce Willis’ Daughter Tallulah Slams Anonymous Source Sharing Claims About His Health: ‘Stay Away From My Family’

Nov 10, 2026 3 min read
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Tallulah Willis is speaking out after reading a report about her father Bruce Willis‘ health.

The 32-year-old daughter of the 71-year-old Die Hard actor criticized an anonymous source who shared personal details about her dad, who has been living with frontotemporal dementia.

Tallulah took to her Instagram Story on Monday (November 9) to question why someone claiming to be close to the family would discuss Bruce‘s condition publicly.

She also pointed out that she has previously faced criticism for sharing family photos of her father, making the anonymous source’s comments particularly upsetting.

What Did Tallulah Willis Say About the Anonymous Source?

Tallulah shared an Instagram Story responding to an article that included remarks from an unnamed source about her father’s health.

The source reportedly described Bruce as acting “like a baby now” amid his dementia diagnosis.

Tallulah questioned why someone described as a friend, family member or source would publicly make such a personal comment about her father.

She noted that people have previously urged her to be especially mindful about what she shares publicly concerning her father, including photographs.

The remarks appeared to frustrate Tallulah, who questioned why an anonymous source would share details that even his family approaches with caution.

“How is that acceptable? Who are you?” she asked.

She ended her message with a direct warning to the individual: “Stay away from my family.”

Tallulah did not identify the person who made the comments or confirm whether the source was actually close to her family.

Tallulah Willis Previously Defended Sharing Photos of Her Dad

This isn’t the first time Tallulah has addressed questions about her father’s privacy.

In June 2025, she responded to criticism over photos she shared of Bruce on Instagram.

One commenter questioned whether it was appropriate to post pictures of the actor given his condition.

Tallulah explained that the family carefully considers what it shares and that she had chosen to post the photos because they captured a happy day together.

More recently, she shared another sweet photo with her father in September, showing her kissing his forehead.

The post came after Bruce attended Tallulah‘s wedding to musician Justin Acee in August.

Bruce retired from acting in 2022 after his family announced that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition affecting communication and language.

In February 2023, his family revealed that he had received a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

His wife, Emma Heming Willis, has continued to speak publicly about caring for someone with the condition, while his family occasionally shares updates about their time together.

Bruce shares Tallulah, Rumer Willis and Scout Willis with ex-wife Demi Moore. He also shares two younger daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, with Emma.

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