Candace Owens Hit With New Lawsuit From French President Emmanuel Macron & Wife Brigitte

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Candace Owens is facing another lawsuit from French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.

The couple filed a new defamation lawsuit against the 37-year-old conservative podcaster in Tennessee on November 4, months after first suing her in Delaware in July 2025.

The lawsuits center on Candace‘s widely debunked claim that Brigitte was born male, along with her allegations that the Macrons lied and committed crimes to cover it up.

The latest filing comes after a judge ruled that the Macrons‘ original lawsuit could continue against Candace‘s companies, but not against her personally in Delaware.

Now, the couple is taking their case directly to Tennessee, where Candace lives.

Why Are Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron Suing Candace Owens Again?

According to Reuters, the Macrons filed the new lawsuit after Candace continued making claims about Brigitte despite their earlier legal action.

The couple accuses Candace of spreading false stories about their family through her podcast and online videos, including her series Becoming Brigitte.

They also claim she has used the controversy to attract viewers, sell merchandise and collect donations.

One part of the new lawsuit involves a doll made to resemble Brigitte. The Macrons say Candace used it in her videos to mock the first lady’s appearance.

According to AFP, the new complaint also accuses Candace of continuing to spread the disputed claims after the couple first took legal action.

The Macrons say the claims have damaged their reputations. They also argue that Candace has falsely accused them of hiding information about Brigitte and committing crimes to cover it up.

The couple is seeking damages through the lawsuit.

What Happened to the First Lawsuit?

Emmanuel and Brigitte first sued Candace for defamation in July 2025.

However, a Delaware judge ruled on October 27 that the court did not have authority to hear the case against Candace personally because she lives in Tennessee.

The judge allowed the lawsuit against two companies associated with Candace, which are registered in Delaware, to continue.

That decision did not determine whether the Macrons‘ defamation claims were true. It addressed where the case could be heard and who could be sued there.

The new lawsuit was filed in federal court in Tennessee, allowing the couple to pursue their claims against Candace directly.

In a statement to Reuters, the Macrons‘ lawyers explained that they filed the new case in Tennessee because Candace had repeatedly argued that the lawsuit belonged there.

Candace acknowledged the new lawsuit in a post on X on Monday (November 9), writing: “The Macrons have indeed filed a NEW set of claims against me. 88 in total.” She also joked about the doll, saying it had never sought public attention and would not be making further statements.

I’m afraid to say this is accurate.

The Macrons have indeed filed a NEW set of claims against me. 88 in total, and this time, they want justice over my Brigitte-Doll.



Those of you who are fans of the show know that Brigitte-Doll has never pursued the limelight. For her to be… https://t.co/t3EYMfUMtt pic.twitter.com/KGNuGg58pk — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 9, 2026

The allegations have not been decided by a court, and the legal cases remain ongoing.

Posted To:Brigitte Macron candace owens Emmanuel Macron Lawsuit Politics