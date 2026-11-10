Christina Applegate Suspects an Unusual Trigger Could Be Behind Her Misdiagnosed MS Symptoms

Nov 10, 2026 2 min read
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: Christina Applegate attends 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
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Christina Applegate is speaking out about her health.

If you did not see, the 54-year-old Married…With Children alum was misdiagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and revealed the news last month.

Christina Applegate Plans to Look Into Breast Implant Poisoning

“I’ve been thinking this for years…breast implant poisoning,” she told listeners on the “MeSsy” podcast on Tuesday (November 10).

“I had my double mastectomy in 2008 and I am way overdue for having them replaced,” Christina added. “And I swear over the last five years or whatever, I’ve thought, ‘What if they’re leaking and poisoning me?’”

“And there there was some study…about that! It presenting as MS. That’s one that I will be looking into,” Christina said.

If you didn’t know, Christina was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer while getting a routine MRI in 2008 at age 36. Due to her diagnosis of a BRCA1 genetic mutation, which increases the risk of cancer, she opted to undergo a double mastectomy.

What Is Breast Implant Illness?

The Cleveland Clinic reports, “Breast implant illness (BII) is a collection of symptoms that may be related to breast implants. Though the exact cause isn’t known, BII may be related to autoimmune or inflammatory responses. Common symptoms include fatigue, joint pain, brain fog and rash. Healthcare providers diagnose BII by ruling out other conditions. Treatment involves implant removal.”

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