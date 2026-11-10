‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2026 Scores Revealed for Week 9: ‘Grammy Night’

Nov 10, 2026 2 min read
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Judges pose behind their desk on DWTS
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Dancing with the Stars is back for its ninth week of competition!

Back to their regular night and time, the dancing competition series celebrated “Grammy Night” on Tuesday (November 10).

This week, the remaining seven couples hit the ballroom floor to “celebrate Music’s Biggest Night with showstopping performances inspired by iconic Grammy?-nominated and Grammy-winning artists, songs and unforgettable moments in music history. From chart-topping hits to legendary anthems, the stars bring their biggest moves to the dance floor for a night of musical magic and high-energy performances.”

In addition to the competitors dances, the pros and troupe performed routines set to “Just Keep Watching” by Tate McRae, “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan, “As It Was” by Harry Styles and “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons.

Check out the scorecard for all of the contestants on week seven below…

DWTS judges give a perfect score during the Halloween episode in season 35

“Grammy Night” Scores & Week 9 Leaderboard Revealed

WEEK 9 SCORES:

Ezra Frech with his pro partner Daniella Karagach – 27 out of 30

Amber Glenn with her pro partner Pasha Pashkov – 28 out of 30

Maura Higgins with her pro partner Mark Ballas – 27 out of 30

Jenna Dewan with her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy – 28 out of 30

Tatyana Ali with her pro partner Jan Ravnik – 27 out of 30

Connor Wood with his pro partner Rylee Arnold – 27 out of 30

Harry Shum Jr with his pro partner Jenna Johnson – 29 out of 30

DANCE OFF: Amber & Pasha vs Ezra & Daniella – Amber and Pasha win, get 2 bonus points

DANCE OFF: Jenna & Val vs Tatyana & Jan – Jenna and Val win, get 2 bonus points

DANCE OFF: Connor & Rylee vs Maura & Mark – Maura and Mark win, get 2 bonus points

Harry did not compete in the dance off as he received immunity the week before, automatically giving him two bonus points this week.

WEEK 9 LEADERBOARD:

Harry & Jenna – 31
Amber & Pasha – 30
Jenna & Val – 30
Maura & Mark – 29
Ezra & Daniella – 27
Tatyana & Jan – 27
Connor & Rylee – 27

SEASON 35 LEADERBOARD:

Harry & Jenna – 267
Jenna & Val – 265
Ezra & Daniella – 258
Amber & Pasha – 258
Maura & Mark – 246
Connor W & Rylee – 223
Tatyana & Jan – 220

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