‘Dancing with the Stars’ Lineup for Grammy Night on November 10: Songs, Dances, & Performers List!
We’re already into week nine of Dancing with the Stars‘ 2026 season, and you may be wondering what to expect this evening (November 10) on ABC.
Well, the theme for tonight is “Grammy Night.”
We will get to see the stars dance to some award-winning songs.
Songs & Dances for the November 10, 2026 “Grammy Night” Episode on Dancing with the Stars
Scroll down for the lineup for tonight.
Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov
Song: “Bring Me to Life” by Evanescence
Dance: Paso doble
Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold
Song: “SexyBack” by Justin Timberlake
Dance: Argentine tango
Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach
Song: “Crazy in Love” (Remix) by Beyoncé
Dance: Argentine tango
Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson
Song: “Die With a Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
Dance: Salsa
Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy
Song: “All for You” by Janet Jackson
Dance: Jazz
Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas
Song: “Thong Song” by Sisqó
Dance: Argentine tango
Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik
Song: “Boom Boom Pow” by Black Eyed Peas
Dance: Tango
In addition, there will be three dance-offs! The competitors are below.
- Amber versus Ezra
- Jenna versus Tatyana
- Connor versus Maura
Celebrity Performers, Revealed!
Maren Morris, Sheryl Crow, Brandy and Monica will all appear on the show tonight!
The DWTS Order for Tonight
- Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach
- Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov
- Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas
- Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy
- Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik
- Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold
- Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson (who has a broken nose!)
Tune in to ABC tonight to catch the two-hour episode, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
Posted To:ABC Dancing With the Stars Television