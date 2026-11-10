‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 Winner Odds Shift Ahead of Grammy Night: See Who’s Favored to Win!

Credit: ABC

Dancing With the Stars Season 35 is getting closer to the finale, and the latest predictions reveal which of the seven remaining celebrities are favored to win!

The ABC dancing competition returns on Tuesday (November 10) for “Grammy Night,” featuring performances inspired by Grammy-winning and nominated music, plus live appearances by Brandy, Monica, Maren Morris and Sheryl Crow.

The show is back in its regular Tuesday time slot after moving to Monday last week due to Election Day coverage.

Last week’s “Disney on Broadway Night” featured the elimination of Julia Stiles, leaving seven celebrities in the competition.

With just three episodes remaining, traders on prediction market Kalshi are continuing to predict who will take home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

One contestant remains the overwhelming favorite, with their chances climbing even higher than last week.

Meanwhile, another celebrity has doubled their odds of winning, creating a tie for second place in the latest rankings.

The predictions could change again following tonight’s performances, which include head-to-head dance-offs and another elimination.

Click through to see which remaining Dancing With the Stars Season 35 contestants are currently favored to win, ranked from lowest to highest odds…

Posted To:ABC Amber Glenn Connor Wood Dancing With the Stars daniella karagach Disney Plus Ezra Frech Harry Shum Jr. Jan Ravnik Jenna Dewan jenna johnson Mark Ballas Maura Higgins Pasha Pashkov Rylee Arnold Tatyana Ali Television Val Chmerkovskiy