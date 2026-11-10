David Walliams Named as Anonymous UK Celebrity, Accused of Grooming Underage Girls

Nov 10, 2026 2 min read
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David Walliams attends the "Queer" Gala Screening at the The Curzon Mayfair on December 10, 2024 in London, England.
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The anonymous UK celebrity who was trying to keep his name out of the press amid allegations of exploiting young women and girls into sexual activity has now been revealed to be David Walliams.

The 55-year-old former Britain’s Got Talent judge and comedian was trying to prevent ITV News and The Guardian from publishing allegations that he preyed on young women, some as young as 15 years old. A judge said last week that he could be named by the publications. Now, they have done just that. Some accounts are from Walliams‘ relatives, past partners, and more.

David Walliams attends the Mediterrane Film Festival 2024 at Fort Manoel on June 30, 2024 in Malta, Malta.

“Comedian and former ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge alleged to have groomed fans he met when they were as young as 15 and harassed women in the workplace over a number of years,” the Guardian reported. His lawyers argued he could be at risk of suicide should the allegations become public.

David Walliams attends the 2023 Mediterrane Film Festival Closing Night Award Show at Fort Manoel on June 30, 2023 in Malta, Malta.

David Walliams Denies the Allegations Against Him

“I am not a sexual predator… I have not broken the law. I am devastated that some of the women I met ten to twenty years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me,” he told ITV News.

He added, “Looking back, I realise that at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people I had casual sexual relationships with… I realise I did not always take people’s feelings properly into account. That is something I regret. And whilst a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is something else entirely and it is something that I never did.”

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