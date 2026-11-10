‘Dawson’s Creek’ Stars James Van Der Beek & Joshua Jackson Barely Spoke Off Set Amid Rumored Katie Holmes Love Triangle, Costar Claims

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Dawson’s Creek stars James Van Der Beek and Joshua Jackson reportedly didn’t talk much on set in the early days.

Their co-star, Kerr Smith, published his new book I Don’t Want to Wait: My Life on Dawson’s Creek on Tuesday (November 10), and in it, he details a rumored love triangle that took place off-camera.

Kerr Smith says there was a meta love triangle between Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and James Van Der Beek

“The worst-kept secret at Dawson’s Creek was season one’s rather meta ‘love triangle’ between James, Josh, and a certain Joey Potter look-alike,” Kerr wrote (via Entertainment Weekly), referring to Joey’s actress Katie Holmes. “And hey, Katie and the guys were all in and around their twenties, and undeniably attractive.”

Joshua and Katie recently reunited for a new movie together!

He continued, “Was that scandalous? Hardly. Unpredictable? Not even close. But… while nobody was talking openly about the romantic entanglements that had quietly complicated season one, those simmering tensions had a way of making the on-set air feel slightly charged, even on the most ordinary days, into season two and beyond.”

The actor claims when he was cast in the show’s second season, James and Joshua were “professional,” but didn’t hang out otherwise.

Kerr Smith says he couldn’t recall ever seeing James and Joshua talk to each other

“I can’t recall a single conversation between them,” he wrote. “They didn’t interact off set. It wasn’t dramatic, and it didn’t get in the way of anything that mattered. It was simply…a thing that existed.

It wasn’t until their co-star, Mary-Margaret Humes, who played Dawson’s mom Gail Leery, stepped in that things changed.

“‘Everyone was aware of it,’ she told me twenty-five years after the fact. ‘It was a bit uncomfortable to be around… and also sad to watch,’” Kerr said.

Later, Joshua invited the cast to a screening of his 2000 movie The Skulls and James told Mary-Margaret he wouldn’t be there. She decided not to take not for an answer, telling him she was picking him up and to “be ready” when she arrived. “Period.”

She reportedly spoke to James and asked him to make amends with Joshua and Kerr says “something shifted” at the screening.

He calls Mary-Margeret the “mama bear” of the show

“Josh made his way over, hugged her, and thanked James for coming,” Kerr wrote in his book. “For the first time in ages, their eyes met, even when the cameras were off. It felt like, she says, ‘the beginning of the healing process for them.’”

Joshua and Mary-Margaret reunited at a Heroes Gala last month.

Speaking to EW, Kerr called Mary-Margaret “amazing,” and said she was always “taking pictures of everybody,” and creating “behind-the-scenes videos every year.”

“She’s the mama bear of Dawson’s Creek,” he added.

Posted To:Dawson's Creek James Van Der Beek Joshua Jackson Katie Holmes