Dustin Hoffman, 89, Addresses Misconduct Allegations, Denies Wrongdoing But Concedes He Might’ve Made Women ‘Uncomfortable’

Nov 10, 2026 3 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Dustin Hoffman attends the Los Angeles screening of "TWIGGY" at Lumiere Cinema at the Music Hall on September 16, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Credit: Getty Images

Dustin Hoffman is responding to sexual misconduct allegations that were leveled against him in 2017.

The 89-year-old actor wrote a new book, “Look at Me,” where he referenced the allegations against him.

Dustin Hoffman Wrote About His Behavior, #MeToo, and Allegations Against Him

Hoffman wrote (via People), “I’m sure it’s true that in my life, especially forty years ago, I made some women uncomfortable. But ‘uncomfortable’ is a subjective emotional state. What is crass and offensive to one person, another individual might find hilarious, or enlivening, or even sort of cozy.”

About his sense of humor, he added, “I love a so-called dirty joke. I am ‘a Borscht Belt flirt,’ as Bill Murray once put it. That’s not the same thing as pressuring someone to do something they didn’t want to do.”

He then seemingly referred to the 2017 #MeToo movement.

“When a reckoning started making its way around the internet, and tearing through Hollywood, I thought it was a very good thing. I knew by then that plenty of women had put up with way too much for way too long in my industry. Not for a second did I worry that anything negative would be said about me, because the idea of taking something from someone sexually that they didn’t want to give… it’s just not something I’ve ever done,” he wrote.

Hoffman publicly faced accusations from several women in 2017, including someone who claimed he exposed himself to her when she was a teen.

Dustin Hoffman Directly Responded to These Claims

He wrote, “The whole thing was so crazy, I was sort of bewildered by how to defend myself… or if I should even try. I didn’t want to be fighting against something that I thought was important. I didn’t want to be on the wrong side of my own values. The only problem was that things were being said about me that just weren’t true.”

He added it did take him “an embarrassingly long time to grasp that if I was flirting or my jokes were too dirty, people who were not my wife might think I was being inappropriate. I know I’m harmless, she knows I’m harmless, but if you’d never met me before, would you know? … I’m not looking to humiliate or offend anybody. I’m not a person who gets off on having power, or pressuring people to do things. To be perfectly honest, I never thought of myself as a person with power in the first place.”

“Is it possible that I’ve been guilty of insufficient empathy? That I was too self-involved to correctly perceive what the people around me were feeling all the time? Sure. Of course,” he wrote, later adding, “If you don’t feel the same way, then you are different from every other human being I’ve met in this life. Male or female.”

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
: Ben Affleck attends Netflix's "ANIMALS" World Premiere at Directors Village on October 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California on the right, Alanis Morissette performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California on the left
Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette Calls Out Ben Affleck for Sexuality Comment, Shows Clip of His Head Exploding in Concert

Alanis Morissette is calling out Ben Affleck. The 52-year-old entertainer was performing during her Butterfly with a Machete: A Rock […]
  1. Shawn Mendes attends the Loewe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (
    Israel

    Shawn Mendes Publicly Supports Free Palestine, Calls on Other Artists to Speak Out
  2. Nicholas Hoult and wife Bryana Holly on red carpet
    Bryana Holly

    Nicholas Hoult Makes Rare Comment About Wife Bryana Holly, Reveals How They Met 10 Years Ago
  3. Zendaya, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Selena Gomez stock image to announce their salaries
    Alan Ritchson

    Highest-Paid TV Stars Revealed: Zendaya, Selena Gomez & More Make Up to $2 Million Per Episode
  4. Carl Nassib and Orville Peck stock photo composite
    Carl Nassib

    Carl Nassib Joins Orville Peck On Stage for Surprise Appearance, Seemingly Confirming He’s the NFL Player Who Kissed the Singer