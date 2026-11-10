Dustin Hoffman, 89, Addresses Misconduct Allegations, Denies Wrongdoing But Concedes He Might’ve Made Women ‘Uncomfortable’

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Dustin Hoffman is responding to sexual misconduct allegations that were leveled against him in 2017.

The 89-year-old actor wrote a new book, “Look at Me,” where he referenced the allegations against him.

Dustin Hoffman Wrote About His Behavior, #MeToo, and Allegations Against Him

Hoffman wrote (via People), “I’m sure it’s true that in my life, especially forty years ago, I made some women uncomfortable. But ‘uncomfortable’ is a subjective emotional state. What is crass and offensive to one person, another individual might find hilarious, or enlivening, or even sort of cozy.”

About his sense of humor, he added, “I love a so-called dirty joke. I am ‘a Borscht Belt flirt,’ as Bill Murray once put it. That’s not the same thing as pressuring someone to do something they didn’t want to do.”

He then seemingly referred to the 2017 #MeToo movement.

“When a reckoning started making its way around the internet, and tearing through Hollywood, I thought it was a very good thing. I knew by then that plenty of women had put up with way too much for way too long in my industry. Not for a second did I worry that anything negative would be said about me, because the idea of taking something from someone sexually that they didn’t want to give… it’s just not something I’ve ever done,” he wrote.

Hoffman publicly faced accusations from several women in 2017, including someone who claimed he exposed himself to her when she was a teen.

Dustin Hoffman Directly Responded to These Claims

He wrote, “The whole thing was so crazy, I was sort of bewildered by how to defend myself… or if I should even try. I didn’t want to be fighting against something that I thought was important. I didn’t want to be on the wrong side of my own values. The only problem was that things were being said about me that just weren’t true.”

He added it did take him “an embarrassingly long time to grasp that if I was flirting or my jokes were too dirty, people who were not my wife might think I was being inappropriate. I know I’m harmless, she knows I’m harmless, but if you’d never met me before, would you know? … I’m not looking to humiliate or offend anybody. I’m not a person who gets off on having power, or pressuring people to do things. To be perfectly honest, I never thought of myself as a person with power in the first place.”

“Is it possible that I’ve been guilty of insufficient empathy? That I was too self-involved to correctly perceive what the people around me were feeling all the time? Sure. Of course,” he wrote, later adding, “If you don’t feel the same way, then you are different from every other human being I’ve met in this life. Male or female.”

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